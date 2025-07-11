Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 500,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,975 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $15,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cfra Research lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.1%

KHC stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.06%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

