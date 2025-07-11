KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $980.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $725.00 target price (down previously from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,035.00 price objective (up from $835.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $840.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $928.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $122.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $822.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $740.94. KLA has a 12-month low of $551.33 and a 12-month high of $932.17.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. KLA had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 112.97%. KLA’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total transaction of $7,381,006.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $53,803,042. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,860 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,798 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth $402,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Keyvantage Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of KLA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 138,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,624,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

