KeyCorp Weighs in on Roku’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Roku in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roku’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Roku from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $90.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.63 and a beta of 2.12. Roku has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $104.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.59.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Roku by 505.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,296,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Roku by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,353,000 after purchasing an additional 56,820 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter worth $511,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Roku by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP raised its position in Roku by 973.1% during the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 354,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,341,000 after purchasing an additional 321,307 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $538,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,750. This represents a 39.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $2,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,466.92. The trade was a 67.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,520 shares of company stock worth $7,357,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

