Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Trims Stock Position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC decreased its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 1.4% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sharpepoint LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $303.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $316.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $280.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.04.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.61%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 7,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.44, for a total value of $2,142,281.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,828,587.08. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.47.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

