Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lessened its stake in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 678.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 76.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKR. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of BKR opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Baker Hughes Company has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $49.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.99.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

