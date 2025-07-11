Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires 4,094 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 31.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 43.8% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $106.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.40. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $133.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.70 and its 200 day moving average is $95.15.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 748,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $76,663,118.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,072,900. This represents a 96.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $794,880.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 65,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,536,298.24. This represents a 10.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,123,370 shares of company stock valued at $113,157,408. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

