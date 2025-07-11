JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Purchased by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 766,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises 13.8% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $36,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,197,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 25,307.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,793,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,710 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $77,126,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,094,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,100,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,858,000 after purchasing an additional 866,519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.45. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $48.54.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

