JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Purchased by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS JCPB opened at $46.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $48.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.45.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

