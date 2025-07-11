Joseph Group Capital Management Purchases 585 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,520,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,393,000 after buying an additional 1,871,592 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,371,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,683,000 after buying an additional 67,336 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,322,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,148,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 691,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,129,000 after buying an additional 105,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,879,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.6%

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average is $55.39. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $48.55 and a twelve month high of $59.83.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.9834 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

(Free Report)

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.