Joseph Group Capital Management Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Eaton makes up about 1.9% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $42,839,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:ETN opened at $357.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ETN

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.