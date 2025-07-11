Joseph Group Capital Management Buys 19,257 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 156.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 414,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after buying an additional 253,007 shares during the last quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $28.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.59. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $28.26.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

