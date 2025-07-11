Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stake Lifted by Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC

Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International comprises about 1.4% of Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JCI opened at $106.33 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $64.31 and a 1 year high of $107.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.53.

In other news, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. This trade represents a 26.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Oliver sold 100,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $9,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 904,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,924,768.50. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,705,106 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

