Jamie Levy Buys 172,500 Shares of Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Stock

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Free Report) Director Jamie Levy bought 172,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$54,337.50.

Jamie Levy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 25th, Jamie Levy bought 93,000 shares of Generation Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$16,275.00.

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Jamie Levy bought 3,500 shares of Generation Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$612.50.

Generation Mining Stock Performance

Shares of GENM stock opened at C$0.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21. Generation Mining Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.46. The company has a market cap of C$82.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.64.

About Generation Mining

Generation Mining is developing the Marathon Palladium-Copper project in Northwestern Ontario. The Company has completed a feasibility study which estimates 245,000 ounces of annual palladium-equivalent production over a 13-year mine life. Marathon is the largest undeveloped palladium project in North America.

