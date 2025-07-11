iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Bought by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,586 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at about $77,695,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,180,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,255 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,499,000. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 9,125.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 586,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 580,119 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,985,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,369,000 after purchasing an additional 544,950 shares during the period.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $50.77.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

