iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Fonville Wealth Management LLC

Fonville Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,434,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,224,000 after buying an additional 2,350,072 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,488,000 after buying an additional 2,257,493 shares during the period. Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,023.6% during the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,857,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,386,000 after buying an additional 1,811,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,127,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,548 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $110.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $111.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

