iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Reduced by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $428.72 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $429.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.09. The firm has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

