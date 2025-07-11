iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Ade LLC

Ade LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Ade LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 5.5%

USMV opened at $93.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.03 and its 200-day moving average is $91.88. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $83.99 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

