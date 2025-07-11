iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Sold by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 92.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,438 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 43,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 42,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

