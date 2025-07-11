iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.20 and last traded at $43.16, with a volume of 222721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.59.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Down 0.9%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Germany ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. now owns 52,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

