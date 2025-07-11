iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Holdings Lowered by Rik Saylor Financial Inc.

Rik Saylor Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Rik Saylor Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $109.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.58. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.80 and a fifty-two week high of $109.78.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

