iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,460,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,755 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 9.6% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $67,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average is $45.59. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1614 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.