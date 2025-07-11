iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Ade LLC

Ade LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.7% of Ade LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 124,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 108,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 74,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,357,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $628.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $632.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $598.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $584.62. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $629.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

