iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Decreased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 171,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,603 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 20.2%

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $83.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.95. The firm has a market cap of $143.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $84.22.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.