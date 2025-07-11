iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,027 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $9,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 75,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ ISTB opened at $48.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.13. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $48.75.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
