Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Has $23.45 Million Stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV cut its stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,535,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,848 shares during the period. Black Stone Minerals makes up about 9.6% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $23,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $4,211,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 408,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 106,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 14,500 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $196,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,349,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,286,875.92. This trade represents a 0.43% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie Pearson Clark sold 36,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $500,364.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 165,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,020.92. The trade was a 18.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $15.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.34. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 163.04%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Black Stone Minerals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

