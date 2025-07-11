Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 386,269 Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 386,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,000. Innovex International makes up about 2.8% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Innovex International by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,304,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovex International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,263,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,554,000 after purchasing an additional 221,598 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Innovex International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,940,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,107,000 after purchasing an additional 27,726 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Innovex International by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,686,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,560,000 after purchasing an additional 662,009 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovex International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,802,000 after purchasing an additional 24,944 shares during the period.

Innovex International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVX opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00. Innovex International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Innovex International ( NYSE:INVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Innovex International had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $240.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.73 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INVX. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Innovex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Innovex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Innovex International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

About Innovex International

(Free Report)

Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

Further Reading

