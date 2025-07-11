Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Given New $33.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IPG. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.06.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 100.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,210,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693,636 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 49.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,510,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,490 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12,548.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,425,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,073 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 568.6% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,340,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $51,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

