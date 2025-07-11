International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IP. UBS Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial set a $59.00 target price on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.65.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $52.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.05. International Paper has a 12 month low of $42.35 and a 12 month high of $60.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.05%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.12%.

In other news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 31,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,896.25. This trade represents a 19.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 91,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 653.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 615,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,050,000 after purchasing an additional 533,973 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 187,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in International Paper by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 64,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

