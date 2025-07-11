Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Given New $206.00 Price Target at Barclays

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ICE. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.58.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $181.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.33 and a 200 day moving average of $167.39. The company has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $142.29 and a 1-year high of $183.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $418,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,876. The trade was a 10.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon Bowen sold 795 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $145,723.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,500. This represents a 5.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,749 shares of company stock worth $40,942,387 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,196,258,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,388 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204,309 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 423.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,546,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $575,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

