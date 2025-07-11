Insider Selling: Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU) CEO Sells 2,723 Shares of Stock

Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU – Get Free Report) CEO Jay W. Roth sold 2,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $35,208.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,265,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,800,393.65. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Venu Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VENU opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Venu Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venu

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Venu by 95.2% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Venu during the first quarter worth approximately $5,338,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Venu by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 211,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Venu during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Venu during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VENU shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Venu in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Venu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th.

About Venu

Venu Holding Corporation is a premier hospitality and live music company dedicated to crafting luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Venu Holding Corporation is based in COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

