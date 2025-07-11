Insider Selling: TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Director Sells 9,519 Shares of Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKOGet Free Report) Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.96, for a total transaction of $1,684,482.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 201,665 shares in the company, valued at $35,686,638.40. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nick Khan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 2nd, Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total transaction of $1,508,380.74.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $172.89 on Friday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.46 and a fifty-two week high of $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.00.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKOGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TKO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Northcoast Research cut shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.08.

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 425.0% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 559.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

