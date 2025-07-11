Insider Selling: TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Director Sells 9,519 Shares of Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.96, for a total transaction of $1,684,482.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 201,665 shares in the company, valued at $35,686,638.40. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nick Khan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 2nd, Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total transaction of $1,508,380.74.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $172.89 on Friday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.46 and a fifty-two week high of $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.00.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TKO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Northcoast Research cut shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.08.

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 425.0% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 559.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

