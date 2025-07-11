Insider Selling: Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Matthew Robert Andrews sold 2,000 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.12, for a total transaction of C$80,236.00.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Matthew Robert Andrews sold 3,000 shares of Pan American Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.95, for a total transaction of C$116,845.20.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Matthew Robert Andrews sold 1,820 shares of Pan American Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.62, for a total transaction of C$61,183.49.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at C$40.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -289.52%.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$45.25 to C$52.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

