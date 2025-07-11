Insider Buying: Skylark Minerals Ltd (ASX:SKM) Insider Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stock

Skylark Minerals Ltd (ASX:SKM – Get Free Report) insider Danny Segman bought 150,000 shares of Skylark Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,400.00 ($17,368.42).
Danny Segman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 26th, Danny Segman acquired 225,000 shares of Skylark Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$39,600.00 ($26,052.63).
