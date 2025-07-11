Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Stock Price Up 28.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report) shot up 28.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 228,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average session volume of 70,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Inomin Mines Trading Up 28.6%

The company has a market cap of C$1.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Inomin Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inomin Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inomin Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.