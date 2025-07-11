Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Stock Price Down 35.9% – Here’s Why

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) fell 35.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.70 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 11.70 ($0.16). 3,265,581 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,460% from the average session volume of 127,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.25 ($0.25).

Indus Gas Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £31.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.84.

Indus Gas Company Profile

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

