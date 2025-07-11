Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ISMAY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Indra Sistemas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Indra Sistemas in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Indra Sistemas Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of ISMAY opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Indra Sistemas has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48.

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Indra Sistemas had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 5.64%.

Indra Sistemas Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0882 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Indra Sistemas’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

Indra Sistemas Company Profile

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company for aerospace, defense, and mobility business worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Defence, Air Traffic, Mobility, and Minsait. It offers Mova Consulting for planing and designing transport infrastructures; Mova Collect for ticketing, tolling, and back office applications; Mova Traffic for building traffic management and control solutions; Mova Protect for protection of businesses and people; Mova Experience; Mova Comms for connecting the transportation ecosystem with personalized communication solutions; Mova Care that provides infrastructure operation and maintenance, technology operation and maintenance, and transportation services operation and maintenance; and In-Mova Space, a technological mobility and infrastructure management platform.

