Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 5,200 Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fortrea by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Fortrea by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Fortrea by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTRE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Fortrea from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortrea from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortrea from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.09.

Fortrea Price Performance

Fortrea stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 29.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $651.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

