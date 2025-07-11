Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Houlihan Lokey worth $20,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLI. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 9,223.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 12,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 309.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.20.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $190.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.74. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.99 and a 52 week high of $192.44.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $666.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.25 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.81, for a total value of $914,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,508 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,670. 23.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.