Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DOC)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1017 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th.

Healthpeak Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 369.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.54 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.76 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 9.99%. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 11,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $200,438.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 201,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,937.84. The trade was a 5.95% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Thomas acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $74,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 813,566 shares in the company, valued at $14,514,017.44. This represents a 0.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,764 shares of company stock worth $521,909 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 41.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 59,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 17,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 110.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 121,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 63,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

