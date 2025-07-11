Head-To-Head Survey: BrightView (BV) vs. Its Competitors

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “BUSINESS SVCS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare BrightView to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BrightView and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightView 1.65% 8.29% 3.14% BrightView Competitors 2.14% -161.22% 1.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BrightView and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightView 2 1 5 1 2.56 BrightView Competitors 197 1109 1853 77 2.56

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BrightView currently has a consensus target price of $17.27, suggesting a potential upside of 11.07%. As a group, “BUSINESS SVCS” companies have a potential upside of 7.76%. Given BrightView’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BrightView is more favorable than its rivals.

92.4% of BrightView shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of shares of all “BUSINESS SVCS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of BrightView shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “BUSINESS SVCS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BrightView and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BrightView $2.77 billion $66.40 million -777.50 BrightView Competitors $4.50 billion $148.30 million 2.24

BrightView’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BrightView. BrightView is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

BrightView has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrightView’s rivals have a beta of 2.50, suggesting that their average stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BrightView rivals beat BrightView on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance. Its customers' properties include corporate and commercial properties, homeowners associations, public parks, hotels and resorts, airport authorities, municipalities, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses. This segment's customer base includes approximately 8,800 office parks and corporate campuses 7,100 residential communities, and 550 educational institutions. The Development Services segment offers landscape architecture and development services for new facilities and redesign projects. Its services include project design and management services, landscape architecture and installation, irrigation installation, tree moving and installation, pool and water features, sports field, and other services. BrightView Holdings, Inc. also operates as official field consultant to various league baseball. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

