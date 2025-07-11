HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa decreased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 109.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

NYSE:HDB opened at $76.68 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $57.24 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.22. The company has a market capitalization of $194.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 billion. Equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.