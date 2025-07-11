HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 440.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of KPTI opened at $5.00 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.21) by $1.44. The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 137,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 51,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

