Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of HG stock opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.82. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.83.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $843.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, CEO Adrian Joseph Daws sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,189,680. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,776.60. This trade represents a 29.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 20,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 92.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

