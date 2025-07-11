Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Position Boosted by Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Michael C. Keller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.53, for a total transaction of $237,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,687.30. This trade represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.70, for a total transaction of $322,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 234,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,091,767.60. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,860 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,136 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $225.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 562.88, a P/E/G ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.17 and its 200-day moving average is $204.09. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $263.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GWRE. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $199.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.31.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

