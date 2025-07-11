Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) COO Yury Gryzlov Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) COO Yury Gryzlov sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $24,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 467,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,767,715.07. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yury Gryzlov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Yury Gryzlov sold 737 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $8,711.34.

On Tuesday, May 6th, Yury Gryzlov sold 2,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $26,440.00.

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

GDYN stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.63 million, a PE ratio of 95.67 and a beta of 1.04. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Institutional Trading of Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.19 million. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 28,150.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 199.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

