Greenleaf Trust Trims Stake in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 143.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TM shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $170.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.93. The company has a market cap of $229.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.61. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 52-week low of $155.00 and a 52-week high of $208.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $81.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.47 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

