Greenleaf Trust Raises Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Capital International Investors increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,712,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,905,000 after purchasing an additional 278,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,072,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,003,000 after buying an additional 2,068,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,969,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,856,000 after buying an additional 353,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $707,833,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,991,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,487,000 after acquiring an additional 535,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 165,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,868,055.10. The trade was a 10.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $342.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $130.08 and a fifty-two week high of $342.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.38 and a 200-day moving average of $241.63. The stock has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 24.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $305.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.90.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

