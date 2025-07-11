Greenleaf Trust Acquires 522 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVOO. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,272,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,786,000. Coign Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,629,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,299,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,124,000 after purchasing an additional 61,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,732,000 after purchasing an additional 36,314 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $108.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.62. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $84.85 and a 1 year high of $115.71.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

