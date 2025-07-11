Greenleaf Trust Acquires 295 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 153,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Pacific Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 277,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 6,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $627,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,754.60. This represents a 96.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.07 per share, with a total value of $276,210.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 5,505 shares in the company, valued at $506,845.35. This represents a 119.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,575 shares of company stock worth $4,910,586 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:CHD opened at $99.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $90.99 and a one year high of $116.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.61.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.52%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 50.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.