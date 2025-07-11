Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC Sells 90 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for 1.8% of Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,204,000 after purchasing an additional 342,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,063,000 after purchasing an additional 124,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $1,111,542,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,271,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,292,000 after purchasing an additional 324,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,204,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,179,000 after purchasing an additional 287,960 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD opened at $487.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -705.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $517.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $469.44 and a 200 day moving average of $409.94.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.29.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total transaction of $5,431,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 410,677 shares in the company, valued at $193,511,002.40. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total transaction of $4,843,004.55. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,667,553.70. This trade represents a 33.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,821 shares of company stock worth $118,672,681 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

